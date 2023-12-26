Wisconsin’s starting tight end won’t return in 2024

Wisconsin starting tight end Hayden Rucci took to ‘X’ this afternoon to announce he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft after the Badgers’ bowl game on January 1.

Rucci played five seasons for the Badgers, but had one remaining year of eligibility thanks to the 2020 season. He will declare for the draft after having played a key role in Wisconsin’s running game over the last two seasons, plus having combined to record 16 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in that timespan.

The Badgers’ tight end room entering 2024 will look a lot different. Returning are freshman Tucker Ashcraft and junior Riley Nowakowski, while the incoming 2024 recruiting class includes signees four-star Grant Stec and three-star Rob Booker.

Grateful for it all. pic.twitter.com/zWctIVfQwZ — Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) December 26, 2023

Rucci, as he specified, will suit up for the Badgers’ January 1 bowl game against LSU.

