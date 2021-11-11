Wisconsin starting running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season

Wisconsin starting running back Chez Mellusi will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst announced today.

The news is a massive hit to Wisconsin’s offense. Mellusi has carried the ball 173 times this season for 815 yards, 5 touchdowns and 4.7 yards per carry.

The Clemson transfer was originally listed as questionable on Wisconsin’s injury report for Northwestern, though Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference that they did not yet know the severity of Mellusi’s injury.

That obviously changes with today’s update.

The Badgers will turn to some combination of Braelon Allen, Julius Davis, Brady Schipper and Jackson Acker in the backfield moving forward. This news now means Wisconsin’s top three running backs entering the year—Chez Mellusi, Jalen Berger and Isaac Guerendo—are all either done for the season with injury or no longer on the team.

#Badgers rush splits this szn: In Ls: 18car 291yds, 2.46ypc

In Ws: 309car, 1712yds, 5.54ypc Many factors play a part obviously, including strong Ds, no B. Allen to start the yr. But… Mertz in those Ls: 48/93 (51.6%), 540yds, 2TD, 6int

In Ws: 59/93 (63.4%), 749yds, 4TD, 2int — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 11, 2021

Paul Chryst didn't specifically say what RB Chez Mellusi's season-ending injury was, but he did say this about his return: "It’s going to be one of those where it won’t be spring ball." Wisconsin's top 3 running backs now could be Braelon Allen, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 11, 2021

