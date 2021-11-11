Wisconsin starting running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
Wisconsin starting running back Chez Mellusi will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst announced today.

The news is a massive hit to Wisconsin’s offense. Mellusi has carried the ball 173 times this season for 815 yards, 5 touchdowns and 4.7 yards per carry.

The Clemson transfer was originally listed as questionable on Wisconsin’s injury report for Northwestern, though Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference that they did not yet know the severity of Mellusi’s injury.

That obviously changes with today’s update.

The Badgers will turn to some combination of Braelon Allen, Julius Davis, Brady Schipper and Jackson Acker in the backfield moving forward. This news now means Wisconsin’s top three running backs entering the year—Chez Mellusi, Jalen Berger and Isaac Guerendo—are all either done for the season with injury or no longer on the team.

