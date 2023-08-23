Wisconsin starting OL on watch list for Comeback Player Of The Year

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers have numerous unknowns after a subpar 2022 campaign and the subsequent program overhaul during the offseason.

One big question is whether Wisconsin can return to being Wisconsin along the offensive line. Several factors have played into the program’s struggles at the position over the last few years, but it’s undeniable a return to dominance is necessary for the team to return to Indianapolis and compete for a College Football Playoff appearance.

There were reinforcements brought in this offseason at the position, none bigger than former Cincinnati All-Conference lineman Jake Renfro. While the presumed starting center is currently on the shelf with a foot sprain, he was recently named to the watch list for college football’s Comeback Player Of The Year.

Renfro started every game for the Bearcats during their incredible 2021 run to the College Football Playoff before missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury.

While Wisconsin is flexible along the line with Tanor Bortolini’s experience at several positions and depth at the guard spots, a healthy Renfro is important to the unit returning to its pre-2020 level.

