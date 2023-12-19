Wisconsin starting inside linebacker commits to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin starting linebacker Jordan Turner did not spend much time in the transfer portal. After the now-former Badger entered earlier this week, he recently announced his commitment to Michigan State.

Turner started two seasons for the Badgers, totaling 135 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in that time. His 2023 campaign included finishing third on the team in tackles with 61, fourth in tackles-for-loss with 6.5 and third in sacks with three.

He now joins a rebuilding Michigan State program with new head coach Jonathan Smith. His defensive coordinator will be Joe Rossi, Minnesota’s defensive coordinator from 2019 to the end of this season.

The Badgers, meanwhile, have some holes to plug on the defensive side of the football.

