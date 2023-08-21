A Wisconsin starting ILB is one of PFF’s ‘Defensive Breakout Candidates’

Wisconsin starting linebacker and defensive leader Maema Njongmeta was named a defensive breakout candidate by ProFootballFocus this weekend.

All in Madison, including myself, expect big things from Njongmeta in his second year starting for the Badgers. But the company PFF included him in is the impressive note here. He’s listed alongside Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams and cornerback Kamari Lassiter, and Alabama safety Caleb Downs.

If you’re at all tuned into national college football talk, those other three names are consistently discussed as some of the nation’s best up-and-coming players.

Njongmeta’s inclusion isn’t a total surprise, as the Wisconsin linebacker did lead the team in tackles last year with 95. One thing to remember: Njongmeta had surgery on a hand injury recently and is forced to play through the ailment with a club on his right arm.

If I return here in January and say the Wisconsin starter had as impressive a season as Williams, Lassiter and Downs, things likely went really well for the Badgers.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire