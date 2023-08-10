Wisconsin starting ILB makes Butkus Award watch list

Wisconsin starting inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta has been in the news twice this week. First, reports broke that he had surgery on a recent hand injury and will be forced to play with a club.

Now, the Badgers’ defensive leader has made the watch list for the Butkus Award for the best linebacker in college football.

The award, which has been given out since 1985, has never been won by a Wisconsin linebacker. Notable recent winners include Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Georgia’s Roquon Smith, Alabama’s Reuben Foster, Notre Dame’s Jaylon Smith and Manti Te’o and Boston College’s Luke Kuechly.

Njongmeta returns to lead a Mike Tressel defense at Wisconsin that emphasizes linebacker play. Expectations should have him besting his 95-tackle, 12.5-tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack and one-interception 2022 campaign.

