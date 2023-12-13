A Wisconsin starting ILB has entered the transfer portal

Wisconsin starting linebacker Jordan Turner is in the transfer portal, according to reports from The Athletic’s Jesse Temple and ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Turner was a multi-year starter for the Badgers, totaling 135 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in his career. His 2023 campaign included finishing third on the team in tackles with 61, fourth in tackles-for-loss with 6.5 and third in sacks with three.

The Farmington, Michigan native thanked Wisconsin fans, his teammates and former coaches Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard in a recent post on X.

Wisconsin now enters its bowl prep without one of its more dependable starters, and importantly must work to fill the spot entering next season.

