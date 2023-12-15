Wisconsin starting cornerback opts out of ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for NFL Draft

Wisconsin cornerback Jason Maitre announced on Instagram yesterday he is opting out of Wisconsin’s ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with LSU and will prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Maitre transferred to Wisconsin after five years at Boston College. He played in all 12 of the Badgers’ regular season games, totaling 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass breakups.

“To Badger Nation, there is nowhere like Madison and I am blessed to be able to wear that motion ‘W’ for the rest of my life,” Maitre wrote. “With that being said, after a lot of thought, prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to forgo the bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Jason Maitre is foregoing the bowl game and preparing for the NFL Draft, he announced. pic.twitter.com/K5bjbpW41g — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) December 14, 2023

Wisconsin’s updated cornerback depth chart for the bowl game now includes Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean, Alexander Smith and Jonas Duclona.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire