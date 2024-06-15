Wisconsin star safety in top-10 of college football returning tacklers for 2024 season

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler enters his senior campaign third among college football’s returning leading tacklers from the 2023 season.

Wohler stands alongside the most prolific defenders in the country. The 6-foot-2 DB is sandwiched between Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, Oklahoma State linebacker Nickolas Martin, South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams, Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller and Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson.

Voted First Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press a season ago, Wohler led all Big Ten defensive backs with 120 total tackles in 2023.

His 74 solo tackles also ranked first among defensive backs across NCAA Division I college football, and he became the first Big Ten DB to post 110+ tackles, a sack and multiple INTs in the same season since 2010.

The Muskego, Wisconsin native was even awarded Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a stellar 10-tackles, two-interception performance against Georgia Southern in September.

With the presence of the transfer portal and alluring NIL opportunities at major programs across the country, Wohler’s stabilizing presence on Mike Tressel’s defensive unit will certainly aid UW in its effort against high-octane offenses this fall.

The Badgers face Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon, among others, in 2023. The NFL-hopeful will look to build upon an all-conference year as one of the college football’s most touted safeties.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire