A Wisconsin star one of PFF’s highest-graded returning Big Ten safeties

Wisconsin star safety Hunter Wohler is among ProFootballFocus’ highest-graded returning Big Ten safeties entering 2024. He is tied for second (89.2 PFF grade) on the list, ranked behind only Purdue’s Dillon Thieneman (89.5 grade).

The rest of the top 10 includes Penn State‘s Kevin Winston Jr., Iowa‘s Xavier Nwankpa and Quinn Schulte, Ohio State‘s Caleb Downs, Indiana’s Shawn Asbury II, USC‘s Akili Arnold and Kamari Ramsey, and Washington‘s Kamren Fabiculanan.

Wohler returns to the Wisconsin secondary in 2024 after a fantastic 2023 campaign that included 120 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 interceptions and 6 pass deflections. The junior was arguably the Badgers’ best defender throughout the season, leading a unit that finished No. 21 in scoring defense.

The rising senior again projects to lead the Badgers defense in 2024. A strong season wouldn’t only lead to more on-field production, but would also cement status as one of the top safeties in the 2025 NFL draft.

