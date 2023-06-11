Wisconsin’s star guard is called up to his country’s national team

A Wisconsin basketball star will play for his country this summer. Connor Essegian will play for the Armenian national team during the Armenian Basketball Classic against France.

The matchup will take place on June 16 at Cal State Northridge in California.

NBA Assistant Coach Rex Kalamian, who is currently with the Detroit Pistons, will serve as the national team head coach.

Essegian had a pair of 20-point games during his freshman season. He was third on the Badgers in scoring at 1.7 points per game, behind onlyChucky Hepburn (12.2) and Steven Crowl (12.1). He also broke the Wisconsin record for three-pointers in a season with 69 made threes on the year.

The news was announced by the national team on Instagram.

