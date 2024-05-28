Wisconsin star among ‘top safeties to know before 2025 NFL draft’

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler was listed among ProFootballFocus’ top 10 safeties to know for the 2025 NFL draft.

Wohler still stands out in a talented 2025 safety class that also includes Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr., Iowa’s Xavier Nwankpa, Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, Michigan’s Rod Moore, Alabama’s Keon Sabb, West Virginia’s Aubrey Burks, Ohio State’s Sonny Styles and Alabama’s Malachi Moore.

After former Minnesota S Tyler Nubin was the first safety selected in the 2024 NFL draft this spring at No. 47, multiple safeties including Georgia’s Malaki Starks appear to be top-50 locks in 2025.

Wohler, a rising senior, spearheaded UW’s secondary a season ago. The Muskego, Wisconsin native led all Big Ten defensive backs with 120 total tackles and was voted First-Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press.

🔴 Malaki Starks, Georgia

🔵 Kevin Winston Jr, Penn State 10 Safeties to Know About in the 2025 NFL Draft⬇️https://t.co/UABTJBSRZL — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 28, 2024

His 74 solo tackles also ranked first among defensive backs across NCAA Division I college football, and he became the first Big Ten DB to post 110+ tackles, a sack and multiple INTs in the same season since 2010.

With games against Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon littered throughout UW’s schedule, Wohler will look to showcase his prowess on a national stage against college football’s best.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire