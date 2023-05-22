Wisconsin’s new staff re-offers 2025 WR

Wisconsin’s new staff re-offered 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee on Monday.

Wisconsin was one of the first schools to offer Mozee back in January of 2022, but since a new regime took over they decided to re-offer the class of 2025 standout.

Mozee is a four-star wide receiver out of Lees Summit, Missouri.

He has received a number of high-profile offers, including a recent offer from Alabama. The schools to offer Mozee include Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Michigan. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 2 overall player in the state of Missouri. Here is a look at his recent post confirming the offer:

