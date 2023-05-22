Wisconsin’s new staff re-offers 2025 WR
Wisconsin’s new staff re-offered 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee on Monday.
Wisconsin was one of the first schools to offer Mozee back in January of 2022, but since a new regime took over they decided to re-offer the class of 2025 standout.
Mozee is a four-star wide receiver out of Lees Summit, Missouri.
He has received a number of high-profile offers, including a recent offer from Alabama. The schools to offer Mozee include Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Michigan. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 2 overall player in the state of Missouri. Here is a look at his recent post confirming the offer:
Blessed to be re-offered by the University of Wisconsin!!! @BadgerFootball @Coach_Mitch_ @LSNorthFootball @JaySaff85 pic.twitter.com/6FFeCZoMIg
— Isaiah Mozee (@IsaiahMozee2) May 22, 2023