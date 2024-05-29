Wisconsin sprint car fans get 3 Outlaws doubleheaders, starting this weekend. Here's what to know.

The Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial doubleheader at Beaver Dam Raceway marks the first of three big World of Outlaws sprint car weekends in Wisconsin.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday and Saturday:

Sheldon Haudenschild, seen in 2022, has won four of the past five World of Outlaws features at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Where is Beaver Dam Raceway?

The third-mile Beaver Dam Raceway is at N7086 Raceway Road, just east of Beaver Dam off Highway 33. It shouldn’t be confused with the Dodge County Fairgrounds track, which is located about 3½ miles to its east.

How much do World of Outlaws tickets for the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial cost?

Reserved seats for adults and teens are $49 and general admission are $45. Pit passes are $50 on race day. Reserved seats for children up to 12 are $25, as are GA seats for those aged 6-12. Further information can be found and tickets purchased at slspromotions.com.

What is the schedule for the World of Outlaws at Beaver Dam Raceway?

Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday with hot lap and qualifying beginning at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:30.

Are World of Outlaws races broadcast on television or streaming?

DirtVision is the online home for Outlaws races. Prices are $39.99 for a month or $299.99 for the year.

Who are the drivers to watch?

Sheldon Haudenschild has won four of the series’ last five races at Beaver Dam and holds the track record of 11.025 seconds set in 2022. He has been to victory lane five times this season.

David Gravel leads the series standings on the strength of eight victories in 24 features this season and ranks eighth on the all-time win list with 96 but is still chasing a first Outlaws championship. That path was cleared in the offseason when Brad Sweet moved to the new High Limit Racing circuit after winning a fifth straight title.

Donny Schatz is enjoying a resurgence. The 10-time champion is third in points, behind Gravel and Carson Macedo, and has two victories. Schatz is a two-time winner at Beaver Dam (2002 and ’15).

Macedo comes to Wisconsin off a victory Monday in Fremont, Ohio, that ended a two-month string of near misses since his first win of the year.

Bill Balog, an Alaska native who settled in Hartland, is racing his first full season on the national circuit. Balog is eighth in points with six top-five finishes. He also pulled off a major upset when he won the Outlaws race at Beaver Dam in 2016.

Gio Scelzi won the feature on the first night at Beaver Dam last season. He’s fourth in points with a win this year.

When do the World of Outlaws race in Wisconsin again in 2024?

The Outlaws return for Friday-Saturday doubleheaders June 28-29 at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond and July 12-13 at Wilmot Raceway on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. The series is off for the time in between, with its schedule cleared around the heart of Pennsylvania Speedweek.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: World of Outlaws doubleheader at Beaver Dam Raceway: What to know