Wisconsin spring football schedule released

In what has certainly been one of the most notable offseasons in Badger football history, the team released its official spring schedule for the program.

Outside of the practice dates, the team plans to host its pro day on March 23, showcasing the talents of a variety of former Badger players. Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton will likely be among those in attendance.

Luke Fickell, his new coaching staff and the 2023 Badger football team will have their official launch on April 22. The team will not have a traditional spring game, but the fans will be able to come see the new faces around Camp Randall.

𝗦𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 🗓 pic.twitter.com/bhTDHQqB9n — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 15, 2023

