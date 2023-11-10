Wisconsin specialist named semi-finalist for Lou Groza Award

Despite Wisconsin’s disappointing 5-4 record and lack of positive buzz, Badgers kicker Nathanial Vakos is getting some national attention.

Vakos was named a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award earlier today, the award given to college football’s top place-kicker.

The former Ohio kicker is 22/22 on extra points this season and 12/14 on field goals. He is 1/1 inside of 20 yards, 2/2 from 20-29 yards, 5-5 from 30-39 yards, 3-3 from 40-49 yards and 1/3 from 50+.

Yes, you read that correctly. Vakos is 11/11 from inside of 50 yards this season. That is consistent production you rarely see at the college level.

Previous winners of the Lou Groza Award include Michigan’s Jake Moody in 2021, Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship in 2019, Utah’s Matt Gay in 2018 and UCLA’s Ka’imi Fairbairn in 2015.

