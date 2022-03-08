Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis named Big Ten player of the year; Greg Gard named the league's coach of the year

MADISON – Greg Gard and Johnny Davis were rewarded Tuesday for helping Wisconsin fashion a remarkable regular season that ended in UW winning a share of the Big Ten title.

Davis, a sophomore from La Crosse Central High School, was named the league's player of the year and Gard was named the league's coach of the year.

Davis is the fourth UW player to be named Big Ten player of the year. The previous three are Devin Harris in 2004, Alando Tucker in 2007 and Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Davis was a consensus first-team all-conference pick but curiously was not a unanimous first-team pick according to the media.

Appearing on the Big Ten Network, Davis said he was not expecting the honor.

"My first thought when Coach Gard called to let me know was, 'No way,' " he said.

"You never really envision yourself being in a position like this. I think I have worked hard enough for it and deserve it."

Gard, who guided a team picked to finish 10th to a 15-5 league record and an overall record of 24-6, was named Big Ten coach of the year for the second time in three seasons.

Davis and Gard were also named the Big Ten's top player and top coach by The Associated Press.

Not surprisingly, Gard spread around the credit for UW's surprising season.

"I look at this as us," he said while appearing on BTN. "I know it is an individual award with one person's name on it, but if I could chop it up into a bunch of pieces and hand it out to obviously our staff, our team and all the people who helped in this.

"There's a lot of people who have their fingerprints on it. Whenever somebody gets this type of an award it means I've had a really good team, which I have."

Mar 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard talks with Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) during the game with the Purdue Boilermakers at the Kohl Center.

Gard was named the league’s coach of the year in 2020 after UW won its final eight games to earn a share of the league title.

That team had only two players named to the all-conference team and both – Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice – were third-team picks.

This year, fifth-year senior Brad Davison (14.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game) was a second-team pick according to the coaches and a third-team pick according to the media.

Junior forward Tyler Wahl (11.6, 5.8, 52.2% shooting) was an honorable mention pick and Chucky Hepburn, who has started all 30 games, was named to the all-freshman team. Hepburn averaged 8.1 points and 2.3 assists. He is the sixth UW player to be named to the all-freshman team the first since Davison in 2018.

Hepburn maintained a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio on the year.

"When you have the right people and you try to do things the right way," Gard said, "good things can only happen. My staff has been really good. Our team has bought in and continued to do things the right way."

That obviously includes Davis, whose rise from his freshman season has been remarkable.

He was a key reserve last season and played in all 31 games. He averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

This season, Davis has scored in double figures in 27 of the 28 games he has started. He has scored at least 20 points 15 times and has scored at least 30 points three times.

His signature game came in a 74-69 victory at Purdue when he finished with 37 points and 14 rebounds.

Davis finished the regular season leading UW in scoring (20.0) and rebounds (8.1) and second in assists (2.2).

He finished third in the league in scoring, behind Iowa’s Keegan Murray (23.3) and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21.0).

Davis finished sixth in the league in rebounds, behind five front-court players.

"I think I've always been this type of player," Davis said. "But I'm just really getting the opportunity to showcase my ability. And I wouldn't be the player I am without my teammates."

Davis, who suffered a right-ankle injury in the regular-season finale against Nebraska, insisted he will be ready to go when UW opens the Big Ten tournament Friday in Indianapolis.

"I'm feeling fine now," Davis said. "There's a lot of time left until the Big Ten tournament.

"We're just gong to take it one day at a time and I should be ready to go."

