Wisconsin social media weighs in on what makes Badger football so special
College football is a special sport. It, in a large way, is the only reason this website and our network exist.
It’s hard to explain to a non-college football fan what the atmosphere the sport creates is like. It’s inherently different from the professional game, which is what makes it so special. The hundreds of intricacies would take hours to explain, and then years for people to fully come to understand.
That said, there is a lot of hand-wringing these days about the state of college football and college athletics as a whole. There’s concern about NIL, the transfer portal, conference realignment, gigantic television deals and a future that nobody can accurately predict.
But all of those issues seem to go away when the ball is kicked off every Saturday afternoon or evening, especially when the Wisconsin Badgers are on one of the sidelines. That’s the beauty of the sport.
So, to dig into this, we posted the following on our Facebook page after CBS Sports’ Josh Pate did the same with the sport as a whole:
Here are some of the best responses:
The Band
The Wisconsin marching band was a common response, as one person wrote “they never lose or disappoint.” That’s a good point.
I’d go more to the on-field football side of the sport, but everybody is drawn in by different factors.
Jump Around
Jump Around is a layup. It’s one of the best traditions in college football and would be a terrific case study to show any interested fan.
Winning
Alright, I will give ‘winning games’ its mention. I expected a bit more originality, but enough people mentioned ‘winning’ that I can’t ignore it.
Heartbreak
These responses were clever. Some included “that we’re guaranteed to have our hearts broken every single year” and that “the team is a constant let down.”
So if you approached this negatively, that’s certainly an approach.
What I will say: the presence of a let down only comes with success that builds expectations. So while it may suck to lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship every other year, there’s something positive in the team always being there — that referring to the 2016-2019 stretch when it did always gets there.
Will Pauling
A Will Pauling mention!
I like this note. Pauling is easily the best offensive player entering the 2024 season and could become one of the faces of the team. So taken literally, one of the best things about Wisconsin football at the moment is its best wide receiver.
Varsity
Again, traditions are easy answers.
The gameday experience
A list of the best things about anything related to college football isn’t complete without a note on tailgating, and the general gameday experience.
When comparing the professional and college games, it’s one thing that is easily tilted in favor of the collegiate side.
How good the team has been
This cannot be overlooked. As is the case with the comment on constant letdowns, nothing is possible without the team being relevant every season.
It’s hard to project where Wisconsin’s place will be in today’s changing age of college athletics. But the program will be competitive every season, which cannot be overlooked.
Winning the Axe
No argument here. Though I will say, I enjoy the idea of Wisconsin beating a P.J. Fleck-led team more than just winning a longstanding trophy.
The Air Raid Offense
This response was there once. It’s one I can’t agree with quite yet.
One of the pillars of Wisconsin football for the last 30 years has been its physicality inside, dominant run game and consistent approach. Not to say Phil Longo’s air raid won’t work, but I need to see tangible results before I say it’s one of the best things about the program.
Luke Fickell
Again, some can have this opinion already. I need to see tangible results from both Fickell and Longo before I say they’re the saviors of the program.
The motion 'W'
Some of these responses got a little too in-the-weeds. I think the program would be just as successful if the ‘W’ was written in a different font.
Player Development
This is a football-related answer that I can get behind.
Wisconsin has been one of the best programs at effective recruiting and player development. Not many other programs have the same success with walk-ons and unheralded recruits, especially on the defensive side of the football.
Bucky Badger
Every college program needs a unique and personality-filled mascot. It’s safe to say Wisconsin has one.
The 5th Quarter
This response is grouped in with the general thoughts on the band. I’d go more to the football aspects, but the pageantry must be celebrated.