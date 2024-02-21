Wisconsin social media weighs in on what makes Badger football so special

College football is a special sport. It, in a large way, is the only reason this website and our network exist.

It’s hard to explain to a non-college football fan what the atmosphere the sport creates is like. It’s inherently different from the professional game, which is what makes it so special. The hundreds of intricacies would take hours to explain, and then years for people to fully come to understand.

Related: Which Big Ten football team has the toughest conference schedule in 2024?

That said, there is a lot of hand-wringing these days about the state of college football and college athletics as a whole. There’s concern about NIL, the transfer portal, conference realignment, gigantic television deals and a future that nobody can accurately predict.

But all of those issues seem to go away when the ball is kicked off every Saturday afternoon or evening, especially when the Wisconsin Badgers are on one of the sidelines. That’s the beauty of the sport.

So, to dig into this, we posted the following on our Facebook page after CBS Sports’ Josh Pate did the same with the sport as a whole:

Here are some of the best responses:

The Band

The Wisconsin Badgers marching band takes the field while high-stepping before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wisconsin marching band was a common response, as one person wrote “they never lose or disappoint.” That’s a good point.

I’d go more to the on-field football side of the sport, but everybody is drawn in by different factors.

Jump Around

Sep 20, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fans take part in the traditional Jump Around between the third and fourth quarters against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 68-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jump Around is a layup. It’s one of the best traditions in college football and would be a terrific case study to show any interested fan.

Winning

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst celebrates his team’s victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2017. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Alright, I will give ‘winning games’ its mention. I expected a bit more originality, but enough people mentioned ‘winning’ that I can’t ignore it.

Heartbreak

Badgers quarterback Jack Coan leaves the field after the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon. Credit: Rick Wood-Imagn Content Services, LLC

These responses were clever. Some included “that we’re guaranteed to have our hearts broken every single year” and that “the team is a constant let down.”

So if you approached this negatively, that’s certainly an approach.

What I will say: the presence of a let down only comes with success that builds expectations. So while it may suck to lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship every other year, there’s something positive in the team always being there — that referring to the 2016-2019 stretch when it did always gets there.

Will Pauling

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling (6) catches a pass in front of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A Will Pauling mention!

I like this note. Pauling is easily the best offensive player entering the 2024 season and could become one of the faces of the team. So taken literally, one of the best things about Wisconsin football at the moment is its best wide receiver.

Varsity

Nov 17, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers team sing the school song “Varsity” after defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Again, traditions are easy answers.

The gameday experience

Credit: Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

A list of the best things about anything related to college football isn’t complete without a note on tailgating, and the general gameday experience.

When comparing the professional and college games, it’s one thing that is easily tilted in favor of the collegiate side.

How good the team has been

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This cannot be overlooked. As is the case with the comment on constant letdowns, nothing is possible without the team being relevant every season.

It’s hard to project where Wisconsin’s place will be in today’s changing age of college athletics. But the program will be competitive every season, which cannot be overlooked.

Winning the Axe

Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) and teammates celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy ceremonial axe to act out cutting down the goalposts after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Wisconsin won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

No argument here. Though I will say, I enjoy the idea of Wisconsin beating a P.J. Fleck-led team more than just winning a longstanding trophy.

The Air Raid Offense

Wisconsin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo watches quarterback Marshall Howe (12) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This response was there once. It’s one I can’t agree with quite yet.

One of the pillars of Wisconsin football for the last 30 years has been its physicality inside, dominant run game and consistent approach. Not to say Phil Longo’s air raid won’t work, but I need to see tangible results before I say it’s one of the best things about the program.

Luke Fickell

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell watches from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

Again, some can have this opinion already. I need to see tangible results from both Fickell and Longo before I say they’re the saviors of the program.

The motion 'W'

Nov 12, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin logos on flags during player announcements prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 48-3. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Some of these responses got a little too in-the-weeds. I think the program would be just as successful if the ‘W’ was written in a different font.

Player Development

Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) reacts after a sack against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This is a football-related answer that I can get behind.

Wisconsin has been one of the best programs at effective recruiting and player development. Not many other programs have the same success with walk-ons and unheralded recruits, especially on the defensive side of the football.

Bucky Badger

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger runs onto the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Every college program needs a unique and personality-filled mascot. It’s safe to say Wisconsin has one.

The 5th Quarter

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers band director Corey Pompey prior to the game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This response is grouped in with the general thoughts on the band. I’d go more to the football aspects, but the pageantry must be celebrated.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire