Wisconsin social media reacts to a statement win over Marquette

A Wisconsin basketball season that started rocky has begun to get rolling. The Badgers used a tremendous first half from Max Klesmit and physicality on the glass and defensive end to down No. 3 Marquette 75-64.

The Kohl Center sellout crowd certainly made a difference, as they were engaged from the opening tip. Klesmit led the way with a monster first half and finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. He knocked down five of his ten three-point attempts on the afternoon.

Despite a 9-0 Marquette spurt to begin the second half, the Badgers regained their composure and closed it out on the defensive end and the boards. Wisconsin out-rebounded Marquette 38-23 on the day and looked like the more physical, stronger basketball team.

Here is how Wisconsin social media reacted to the win that lifts the Badgers to 6-2 and drops the Golden Eagles to 6-2 on the young season:

The Badgers make a statement:

National media taking notice:

After a couple early losses at Providence and at home against Tennessee, Wisconsin has been terrific the last couple weeks. Blew out Virginia and just got a huge win over rival Marquette. Maybe the Badgers can be a player for one of top spots in the Little Ten. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 2, 2023

Former Badger guard Brad Davison likes what he is seeing:

This team has some serious FirePower 🔥🔥 What a Statement! Great Day to Be a Badger 👐🏼 Keep it Rolling @BadgerMBB ‼️ — Brad Davison (@braddavi34) December 2, 2023

Storm watch!

One of the best atmospheres Wisconsin has had:

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1731046396994703384

Is this March or December? Or the I-94 rivalry just means more...

Shaka said there were some tears in the locker room. 🤔 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 2, 2023

What a day for Max:

Klesmit walks out of the media room and yells “Badger State.” — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 2, 2023

Another top five win

Under Greg Gard, @BadgerMBB now has 7 wins over AP Top-5 teams 2023 vs #3 Marquette

2022 at #3 Purdue

2020 at #5 Ohio St

2019 vs #2 Michigan

2017 vs #1 Villanova

2016 at #2 Maryland

2016 vs #4 Michigan St During Gard’s tenure (since 2015-16), only Michigan State (8) has more pic.twitter.com/DJz2JmWn5O — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) December 2, 2023

Can confirm:

Greg Gard's team is good. That's the tweet. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 2, 2023

Insane crowd today!

Kohl Center … you BROUGHT IT❕ Let’s celebrate this one TOGETHER❕ pic.twitter.com/14zH39eFVb — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 2, 2023

Special crowd today!

Poor Wisconsin crowds have been a topic of conversation across multiple sports recently. Give some credit: The students and the rich seats along the sidelines BROUGHT IT today. Best crowd at any Badger event I can remember seeing since the Purdue win at home in March 2022 https://t.co/gbUBvpa8b0 — Asher Low (@alow_33) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire