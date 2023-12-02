Wisconsin social media reacts to a statement win over Marquette
A Wisconsin basketball season that started rocky has begun to get rolling. The Badgers used a tremendous first half from Max Klesmit and physicality on the glass and defensive end to down No. 3 Marquette 75-64.
The Kohl Center sellout crowd certainly made a difference, as they were engaged from the opening tip. Klesmit led the way with a monster first half and finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. He knocked down five of his ten three-point attempts on the afternoon.
Despite a 9-0 Marquette spurt to begin the second half, the Badgers regained their composure and closed it out on the defensive end and the boards. Wisconsin out-rebounded Marquette 38-23 on the day and looked like the more physical, stronger basketball team.
Here is how Wisconsin social media reacted to the win that lifts the Badgers to 6-2 and drops the Golden Eagles to 6-2 on the young season:
The Badgers make a statement:
OUR STATEment pic.twitter.com/jVq0cYt864
National media taking notice:
After a couple early losses at Providence and at home against Tennessee, Wisconsin has been terrific the last couple weeks.
Blew out Virginia and just got a huge win over rival Marquette.
Maybe the Badgers can be a player for one of top spots in the Little Ten.
Former Badger guard Brad Davison likes what he is seeing:
This team has some serious FirePower 🔥🔥 What a Statement!
Great Day to Be a Badger 👐🏼
Keep it Rolling @BadgerMBB ‼️
Storm watch!
Storm's brewing in Madison#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/wOce7PwbTa
One of the best atmospheres Wisconsin has had:
Is this March or December? Or the I-94 rivalry just means more...
Shaka said there were some tears in the locker room.
What a day for Max:
Klesmit walks out of the media room and yells “Badger State.”
Another top five win
Under Greg Gard, @BadgerMBB now has 7 wins over AP Top-5 teams
2023 vs #3 Marquette
2022 at #3 Purdue
2020 at #5 Ohio St
2019 vs #2 Michigan
2017 vs #1 Villanova
2016 at #2 Maryland
2016 vs #4 Michigan St
During Gard’s tenure (since 2015-16), only Michigan State (8) has more pic.twitter.com/DJz2JmWn5O
Can confirm:
Greg Gard's team is good. That's the tweet.
Insane crowd today!
Kohl Center … you BROUGHT IT❕
Let’s celebrate this one TOGETHER❕ pic.twitter.com/14zH39eFVb
Special crowd today!
Poor Wisconsin crowds have been a topic of conversation across multiple sports recently. Give some credit: The students and the rich seats along the sidelines BROUGHT IT today. Best crowd at any Badger event I can remember seeing since the Purdue win at home in March 2022 https://t.co/gbUBvpa8b0
