Wisconsin social media reacts to Badgers’ crushing loss to last-place Michigan

Wisconsin fans are not happy after this one.

The Badgers dropped their third straight game, this one 72-68 on the road at Michigan — arguably the worst team in the Big Ten. Wisconsin in the last week has lost at Nebraska, at home against Purdue and now at Michigan. The team has gone from alone in first place in the conference to a distant third and down to a 3-seed in most bracketologies.

Related: Way-too-early record predictions for every Big Ten football team in 2024

The loss drops Wisconsin to 16-7 on the season and 8-4 in the Big Ten. The team entered last week ranked No. 6 in the nation. It’s No. 11 this week, but that is likely to drop further.

Even worse news: The schedule doesn’t get easier on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin will travel to Rutgers, a place that is notoriously tough to play.

DOWN GOES NO. 11 👀@umichbball gets the upset win over No. 11 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/kga5yQEGo5 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 8, 2024

It’s safe to say Wisconsin social media was unhappy after the latest loss, especially given the events of the last week and Michigan’s 7-15 record entering the contest.

Trying to spin it positively

This isn't fine — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) February 8, 2024

The context is dreadful

#Badgers staring at a third consecutive loss, this one potentially to the last place team in the Big Ten that's lost 10 of its last 11. Michigan ahead 58-52 with 7:33 left. Another dreadful night for UW with ball security. Already 11 turnovers. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 8, 2024

The fan base is in a dark place

Badgers are bad. I am sad — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 8, 2024

The offense was really bad

the Badgers can’t even get an honest to goodness shot attempt on offense — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 8, 2024

F-around jacking stupid shots and turning the ball over against a team who can't stop you from shooting layups, and that is what you get. I know Michigan pulled some shots out of their ass, but it doesn't matter if you play Wisconsin ball. — Badgermaniac (@THEbadgermaniac) February 8, 2024

Some are unhappy with the starting center

It’s magical. 7 footer Steven Crowl continues to disappear game after game. #OnWisconsin — Pat Heffling (@wurstbrewerfan) February 8, 2024

Badgers are now 6-5 when their big guy scores under 12. He’s not involved in the plot though https://t.co/FtLKPEZ5S4 — The Red Shed (@TheRealRedShed) February 8, 2024

If Crowl and Storr don't start playing better, we are going to see more games like this one. — Badgermaniac (@THEbadgermaniac) February 8, 2024

Things have fallen very quickly

Hepburn almost pulled off late-game heroics

That one was halfway down… Not sure #Badgers deserved it tonight anyway. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 8, 2024

Sights are turned toward the head coach

This is what WI settles for with Gard. 500 BB. https://t.co/RXIwKQxmJl — Bockdawg (@bockdawg31387) February 8, 2024

No way Gard called a timeout and drew it up for us to take a contested 3. Why does this team not execute 😭 #Badgers — Jessica Garvey (@j_garvey1213) February 8, 2024

Great set out of the timeout… #Badgers — Thömas A. Miller (@UWBone24) February 8, 2024

Hepburn made a step-back jumper (on a bank) to win the B1G Title one time and hasn't made one in the final 30 seconds of any game since, but why not try it again? #Badgers https://t.co/ymrglybkjv — Manic Pixie Dreamboat (@Barwickipedia) February 8, 2024

This team might not be that good

#Badgers really have only played one good road game all year — Mark Wilson (@nosliwkram) February 8, 2024

This game was really important

Lmao what a pathetic showing from the Badgers. Losing to the biggest losers in the conference who were on a five game losing streak? Light work for Wisconsin. — Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 8, 2024

This is the ultimate Wisconsin sports experience

Badgers going from ranked 6th to unranked in 2 weeks is going to be the ultimate Wisconsin sports move — Timothy Burhop (@Tim_Burhop) February 8, 2024

No sugar-coating the loss

That’s a BAD loss by the Badgers — Dario Melendez (@Dario_Melendez) February 8, 2024

The Big Ten hopes are all but gone

Wisconsin now losers of three straight after getting tripped up at Michigan. Week ago at this time, felt like the Badgers had a real shot at winning the Big Ten… now trying to stop bleeding and make sure they get a protected seed. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 8, 2024

The Gauge flips the wrong direction

Michigan 72, Wisconsin 68 respectfully coach, get your players in line. what i’m seeing isn’t Wisconsin Basketball pic.twitter.com/beNqtqJ6bw — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 8, 2024

It's also Juwan Howard's birthday

badgers lose to the worst team in the big ten, and michigan wins on juwan howard’s birthday… pic.twitter.com/HGgELs5xyi — sydney fink (@sydn3yfink) February 8, 2024

There are people drawing 2014-15 comparisons

imagine how Bo Ryan would have handled these 3 straight losses — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 8, 2024

the point isn’t the 3 straight losses, it’s that this isn’t what WI basketball looks like https://t.co/r3PNICuOpw — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 8, 2024

This is a major slump

A lot of good teams – and the Badgers are a good team (despite the protestations of the Chicken Littles) – have encountered mini-slumps. But after 2 road losses and 1 to the best B10 team, they have to keep it at mini. Won't be easy at Rutgers. A measure of who they are right now — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) February 8, 2024

Finally, Michigan fans are very happy

What a pleasure for Michigan basketball to hand the L to a ranked Wisconsin and Greg Gard. GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/uonGqXYEWj — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) February 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire