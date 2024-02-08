Advertisement

Wisconsin social media reacts to Badgers’ crushing loss to last-place Michigan

Ben Kenney
·5 min read
1

Wisconsin fans are not happy after this one.

The Badgers dropped their third straight game, this one 72-68 on the road at Michigan — arguably the worst team in the Big Ten. Wisconsin in the last week has lost at Nebraska, at home against Purdue and now at Michigan. The team has gone from alone in first place in the conference to a distant third and down to a 3-seed in most bracketologies.

The loss drops Wisconsin to 16-7 on the season and 8-4 in the Big Ten. The team entered last week ranked No. 6 in the nation. It’s No. 11 this week, but that is likely to drop further.

Even worse news: The schedule doesn’t get easier on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin will travel to Rutgers, a place that is notoriously tough to play.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin social media was unhappy after the latest loss, especially given the events of the last week and Michigan’s 7-15 record entering the contest.

Trying to spin it positively

The context is dreadful

The fan base is in a dark place

 

The offense was really bad

Some are unhappy with the starting center

Things have fallen very quickly

Hepburn almost pulled off late-game heroics

Sights are turned toward the head coach

This team might not be that good

This game was really important

This is the ultimate Wisconsin sports experience

No sugar-coating the loss

The Big Ten hopes are all but gone

The Gauge flips the wrong direction

It's also Juwan Howard's birthday

There are people drawing 2014-15 comparisons

This is a major slump

Finally, Michigan fans are very happy

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire