Wisconsin social media reacts to a 28-14 rivalry win at Minnesota

The Badgers got the job done on Saturday afternoon, as they went to Huntington Bank Stadium and came away with a win in enemy territory. Wisconsin came away with a 28-14 victory after falling behind 7-0 early, and they were led by star running back Braelon Allen. The Fond Du Lac native powered Wisconsin to a win, finishing with 26 carries for 165 yards and a pair of Badger touchdowns.

Defensively, the Badgers locked down in the second half, Ricardo Hallman came away with an interception, and Wisconsin flew to their seventh win of the season.

It’s always special to beat Minnesota, and from journalists to former players and current players alike there were some fun reactions on social media. Here is a look at some of the best:

Braelon Allen was emotional after a big win:

Pretty emotional Braelon Allen after the game. pic.twitter.com/V2vE1rfp5w — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 26, 2023

Some great footage of WIsconsin celebrating with The Axe

🪓 THE AXE IS BACK 🪓 Here's 64 seconds of the #Badgers chopping down goal posts #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/J9U5tbsaI7 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 26, 2023

Current Badger WR chimes in:

Straight to the trophy case:

“That’ll go right back up in that trophy case.” 🪓#SinkTheBoat pic.twitter.com/AOff9CxZku — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 26, 2023

It's back!

A former Badger WR loves keeping Minnesota out of a bowl game:

Got the axe back and no bowl game for them — Kendric Pryor (@_KPryor3) November 26, 2023

The Axe is home:

Bringing the Axe back home where it belongs🪓 #OnWisconsin — Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) November 26, 2023

Home where it belongs:

THE AXE IS COMING HOME 🪓🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/Qeir2hB1gp — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 25, 2023

Chop the goalposts!

The most beautiful sight 🥹🪓 pic.twitter.com/CENLOKqWw5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 26, 2023

College GameDay didn't get this one right...

Pat knows the vibes pic.twitter.com/CYNxDWMZ5l — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 26, 2023

Making its way home:

Braelon Allen for a lead Wisconsin never gave up:

The defense was flying in the second half:

We’ll take that off your hands pic.twitter.com/YZkZXqCAfb — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 25, 2023

Wisconsin takes the all-time series lead with the win:

✅ Win the Axe

✅ Take all-time series lead Wisconsin went into Minneapolis and got a big rivalry win. pic.twitter.com/ihockaelpH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 26, 2023

