Wisconsin social media reacts to a 28-14 rivalry win at Minnesota

Asher Low
·2 min read

The Badgers got the job done on Saturday afternoon, as they went to Huntington Bank Stadium and came away with a win in enemy territory. Wisconsin came away with a 28-14 victory after falling behind 7-0 early, and they were led by star running back Braelon Allen. The Fond Du Lac native powered Wisconsin to a win, finishing with 26 carries for 165 yards and a pair of Badger touchdowns.

Defensively, the Badgers locked down in the second half, Ricardo Hallman came away with an interception, and Wisconsin flew to their seventh win of the season.

It’s always special to beat Minnesota, and from journalists to former players and current players alike there were some fun reactions on social media. Here is a look at some of the best:

Braelon Allen was emotional after a big win:

Some great footage of WIsconsin celebrating with The Axe

Current Badger WR chimes in:

Straight to the trophy case:

It's back!

A former Badger WR loves keeping Minnesota out of a bowl game:

The Axe is home:

Home where it belongs:

Chop the goalposts!

College GameDay didn't get this one right...

Making its way home:

Braelon Allen for a lead Wisconsin never gave up:

The defense was flying in the second half:

Wisconsin takes the all-time series lead with the win:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire