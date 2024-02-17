Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball social media angry after crushing overtime loss to Iowa

Wisconsin basketball just dropped another gut-wrenching game, this one on the road at Iowa.

The loss drops the Badgers to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play. Not only is the Big Ten race now out of the equation, but the team’s NCAA Tournament seed is slipping by the day.

The loss is crushing for several reasons. First, it seemed as if the Badgers had turned a corner with the win over Ohio State. Second, it came on a last-second basket in overtime. Wisconsin had numerous chances to escape Iowa City with a win, and the team just couldn’t get it done.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin basketball social media is unhappy after the team’s latest loss:

The game wasn't very 'defensive'

Inconsistent calls from the officials

That said, Jeffrey Anderson is entertaining to watch

People are unhappy with Greg Gard

More frustration about the Badgers defense

 

One day the team plays well, the next it doesn't

The goaltending reversal was disagreeable

 

Things have changed quickly

Missed free throws down the stretch were a killer

 

These days, the Badgers struggle at the end of games

The loss will send the NCAA Tournament seed sliding further

The goaltending mess had a massive impact

A.J. Storr didn't get the ball at the end of regulation

People didn't love Wisconsin's last shot in regulation

Tyler Wahl's foul-out was a killer

Terrible ending

The team can't play consistently

Tony Perkins with the dagger

Big Cat wasn't paying attention

Plan at the end of regulation and OT were suspect

CBS' Jon Rothstein piles on

A 4-seed might be only a hope at this point

The Greg Gard Gauge speaks

February has been terrible

People are beginning the 'future' conversation

Greg Gard's recruiting going under the microscope as well

The 'fraud' tag is being used

More negative reaction

The defense is really bad at the moment

General despair

