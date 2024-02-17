Wisconsin basketball social media angry after crushing overtime loss to Iowa

Wisconsin basketball just dropped another gut-wrenching game, this one on the road at Iowa.

The loss drops the Badgers to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play. Not only is the Big Ten race now out of the equation, but the team’s NCAA Tournament seed is slipping by the day.

The loss is crushing for several reasons. First, it seemed as if the Badgers had turned a corner with the win over Ohio State. Second, it came on a last-second basket in overtime. Wisconsin had numerous chances to escape Iowa City with a win, and the team just couldn’t get it done.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin basketball social media is unhappy after the team’s latest loss:

The game wasn't very 'defensive'

Defense optional in Iowa City. #Badgers lead 47-43 at halftime. PPP: UW 1.47, Iowa 1.34. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 17, 2024

Hawkeyes' offense is still humming — 6 of 8 this half. The home team leads, 55-54, and has all sorts of confidence. #Badgers will need to defend better over the final 15:10 or they will fall. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 17, 2024

Inconsistent calls from the officials

#Badgers Crowl hammered on shot. No whistle — until he grabs the rebound and is about to go up for two. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 17, 2024

A.J. Storr got hacked on his shot/drive. Crowl got hacked repeatedly. And the offensive goal goes on Gilmore? — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 17, 2024

That said, Jeffrey Anderson is entertaining to watch

Big Ten Network broadcast talking high knees @stephenbardo @BrandonGaudin pic.twitter.com/njEu2xggQH — Jeffrey Anderson Fan Account (@highkneesref) February 17, 2024

With authority pic.twitter.com/NxKtbKdcng — Jeffrey Anderson Fan Account (@highkneesref) February 17, 2024

People are unhappy with Greg Gard

Is Greg Gard going to do something defensively about giving Iowa uncontested midrange shots? If I'm aware that Iowa is shooting 76% from the floor since 8:30 left in 1H then I have to assume the coaching staffs are, too. You can't win letting the other team shoot near 80%. — Taylor Valentine (@TaylorValen9) February 17, 2024

Greg Gard: a decent recruiter, an absolute joke of a head coach — Eli (@EasyE6273) February 17, 2024

Greg Gard continuing to play Carter Gilmore is mind boggling — Mike (@MikeMarron9) February 17, 2024

Greg Gard is gonna have some questions to answer if this season implodes more than it has already. — Noah Winter (@ndubs1129) February 17, 2024

More frustration about the Badgers defense

#Badgers Josh Dix has been hitting from the right of the lane all game and uncontested. How’s about playing defense on him taking away that shot? — Jeff Ostach☮️ (@jeff_ostach) February 17, 2024

Now 11 min into the 2nd half and Iowa still at 61% shooting. Just absurd offensive numbers. You just cannot compete on the road in B1G allowing that. #badgers — Sconnie Tradition (@SconnEtradition) February 17, 2024

Defense optional game. I'm not sure why Wisconsin isn't up by 20 right now. — The Chicago Badger (@DaChicagoBadger) February 17, 2024

One day the team plays well, the next it doesn't

This #Badgers men’s basketball team is consistently inconsistent. — Nate Cozington (@n_a_c1982) February 17, 2024

The goaltending reversal was disagreeable

The goaltending delayed review rule has to be eliminated immediately. Worst rule in the history of sports. — Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 17, 2024

You can reverse that goaltending call? Crowl would've easily had 2 points right after. That's wild. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 17, 2024

So you reverse a goaltend on a play where the #Badgers would have had the offensive rebound and a likely putback…? That rule makes a ton of sense. Reverse the call in the moment at the dead ball! — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 17, 2024

I'm sorry…you can go back from minutes ago & take away points from a team? The Badgers lose 2 points and a possession (because Crowl got the rebound on the now non-goal tend). Why don't they just play the game & then have the refs look at the game afterwards & decide who wins? — Not A Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 17, 2024

Things have changed quickly

in two weeks i’ve gone from Final Four hopes to being ready for Wahl and Crowl to move along (which is where we were last year at this time) — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 17, 2024

Missed free throws down the stretch were a killer

nothing kills a comeback like missed free throws — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) February 17, 2024

These days, the Badgers struggle at the end of games

I honestly think that deep down, they don't want to win. #Badgers — Habitual Line Stepper (@paulkrause81) February 17, 2024

The loss will send the NCAA Tournament seed sliding further

The #Badgers with another win or two have enough Q1 wins to make the tourney, but they are sliding to that 8/9 line at a frightening pace for such an experienced team. Reflects very poorly on everyone involved in the program. — Manic Pixie Dreamboat (@Barwickipedia) February 17, 2024

The goaltending mess had a massive impact

If the #Badgers lose this game to Iowa because the refs went back, minutes later, and changed a goaltending call I will storm the Big Ten offices and take Tony Petitti hostage (parody, non-actionable) — Not A Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 17, 2024

A.J. Storr didn't get the ball at the end of regulation

#Badgers didn't draw up many looks fo A.J. Storr down the stretch. Wonder if they'll go to him more here in OT. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 17, 2024

People didn't love Wisconsin's last shot in regulation

Why on earth would you make the call for @ChuckyHepburn to take the shot when he literally couldn’t make a free throw on a technical in such a close game? 👀 Give someone else a chance 😤 @GregGard @BadgerMBB #wisvsiowa — Lindsey Clark (@lindseyneau) February 17, 2024

That was nowhere near the play Greg Gard drew up in the huddle LOL — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) February 17, 2024

Tyler Wahl's foul-out was a killer

Carter Gilmore overtime minutes! Let's go, baby! — Not A Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 17, 2024

Tyler Wahl fouls out on the rebound. Had been the key guy in OT with 6 of UW's last 8. Now, #Badgers going final 2:46 w/o him. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 17, 2024

Terrible ending

I hate Wisconsin/Iowa in literally every sport. So stressful always. pic.twitter.com/3KnNAVUSKh — Not A Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 17, 2024

The team can't play consistently

Haven’t had to use this one much this year… pic.twitter.com/Fdhx2Z7u8Q — Badgers Ball Knower (@BadgersBallKnow) February 17, 2024

Tony Perkins with the dagger

Big Cat wasn't paying attention

Losses don’t count when you’re on a boat — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 17, 2024

Can Fran give him some good courses? https://t.co/1O7A41qP0Q — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 17, 2024

Plan at the end of regulation and OT were suspect

Need a strategy expert to explain why we didn’t capitalize on a 2 for 1 at end of either regulation or OT. — The Red Shed (@TheRealRedShed) February 17, 2024

CBS' Jon Rothstein piles on

A few weeks ago, Wisconsin was 16-4 and in position to join the No. 1 seed discussion. The Badgers have since lost 5 of 6. https://t.co/d0OEr49UB4 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 17, 2024

A 4-seed might be only a hope at this point

Remember when the committee projected the Badgers as 4 seed earlier today? That was a fun thought experiment while it lasted. — ebo (@ebosays) February 17, 2024

The Greg Gard Gauge speaks

February has been terrible

I don’t know what happened to this #Badgers team when the calendar turned to February but this has been an absolutely awful month of basketball. — Not A Basketball Fan (@drewhamm5) February 17, 2024

People are beginning the 'future' conversation

Normally I'm optimistic about the #Badgers, but my gosh this team is tough to watch. Things need to change, or the future of this program is bleak. — Sam Woodworth (@SamWoodworth1) February 17, 2024

Greg Gard's recruiting going under the microscope as well

Greg Gard and Paul Chryst tanking their respective sports because they can’t recruit pic.twitter.com/aFYGQpvqsR — Hoodie Maybin (@HoodieMaybin) February 17, 2024

The 'fraud' tag is being used

Wisconsin might be the most fraudulent team in college basketball — Bobby Bombs (@BobbyBombsv2) February 17, 2024

Wisconsin Men's basketball has crashed…. Hard…… Wowzers. — Dan Paddock (@DPaddock66) February 17, 2024

No one has fallen harder than Wisconsin basketball. — Landon (@landon71) February 17, 2024

More negative reaction

Wisconsin basketball is dead — Eric🍺 Weisconsin🍺 (@eric_wize) February 17, 2024

Wisconsin men’s basketball is a disaster. — Tyler Koeneke (@TylerKoeneke) February 17, 2024

Wisconsin Basketball pls, from #6 in the country to unranked. PAIN #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EbJbyYltds — elijah. (@elijahbern_) February 17, 2024

The defense is really bad at the moment

Will write a piece on it later, but Wisconsin has too many good defenders to be this bad defensively. They've got some real good on-ball defenders and interior pieces. But haven't put it all together. Understates the value of Kamari McGee, who has been out for the #Badgers. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 17, 2024

General despair

