Wisconsin sits at No. 19 in both major polls after victory over Buffalo

MADISON – Wisconsin remained the fourth of four Big Ten teams in the first regular-season top 25 football polls.

The Badgers (1-0) moved up two spots to No. 19 in the US LBM coaches poll and remained at No. 19 in The Associated Press poll.

Of the three other Big Ten teams:

Michigan (1-0) remained No. 2 in both polls after a 30-3 victory over East Carolina.

Ohio State (1-0) remained No. 4 in the coaches poll but dropped two spots to No. 5 in the AP poll after its 23-3 victory over Indiana.

Penn State (1-0) remained No. 7 in both polls after its 38-15 victory over West Virginia.

The Badgers opened the season with a 38-17 victory over unranked Buffalo and face unranked Washington State (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Pullman.

Washington State opened with a 50-24 victory over Colorado State.

The Badgers were ranked No. 19 last season when they suffered a 17-14 home loss to Washington State in Week 2.

“It is a different Wisconsin team,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, said Monday. “This is not the Wisconsin team I had known growing up.

“New staff. They brought in schemes and systems that they’re still getting comfortable with.

“But the identity of Wisconsin football is there. Big. Fast. Tough. Play aggressive. Play with tons of effort.

“So, the core of what has always been a top 15 program is there.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin now No. 19 in both top 25 football polls