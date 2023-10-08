Wisconsin sits atop the Big Ten West after Week 6

Wisconsin beat Rutgers 24-13 yesterday to improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

We’re still very early in the conference season. The Badgers still have most of its Big Ten West schedule remaining plus crossover contests against Ohio State and Indiana.

But as the Badgers pile wins, most of the West continues to lose.

Through Week 6 Wisconsin is the only undefeated team in the West. It sits atop the division with a two-game lead in the loss column against most other programs.

Here are the current Big Ten West standings through six weeks:

1. Wisconsin (2-0)

2. Iowa (2-1)

T-3. Minnesota (1-2)

T-3. Northwestern (1-2)

T-3. Nebraska (1-2)

T-3. Purdue (1-2)

7. Illinois (0-3)

While Wisconsin still has improvements to make, it looks like a prohibitive favorite in the division. The division may end up being close to decided next week when the 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes visit Madison.

