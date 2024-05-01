Wisconsin has significant competition for transfer DL Jay’Viar Suggs

Wisconsin is one of several programs currently in pursuit of former Grand Valley State defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs.

The Badgers offered him on April 26 and recently had him on campus for an official visit.

Wisconsin is just one of Suggs’ five scheduled transfer visits. He will also visit Florida State, Arkansas, Kentucky and Michigan State — all formidable programs and significant competition.

The veteran defensive lineman entered the portal after totaling 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks over the last two seasons as a starter for Grand Valley State. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is currently ranked by On3 as only a three-star transfer.

He is likely undervalued by recruiting services due to playing at a D-II school. But the level of interest signals an impact player, or one that plays a position that every team in the nation needs help at.

Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell and cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean both came from Grand Valley State, establishing a relationship that could help the Badgers earn a commitment.

For now, Luke Fickell and his program stand pat as Suggs visits the Spartans.

