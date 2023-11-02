Wisconsin shows its depth and versatility in an exhibition game against UW-Stevens Point

MADISON – As expected, Wisconsin had little trouble with UW-Stevens Point in the teams’ exhibition game Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

A total of 12 UW players scored, led transfer AJ Storr with 14 points, in the 87-44 victory.

Highlights from the game:

UW's depth on display early as Greg Gard uses 12 players in the opening half

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has experimented with myriad combinations in practice and Wednesday night was no different.

The starters were Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit and AJ Storr but Gard went to his bench often and used 12 players in the opening half.

Freshman Nolan Winter and sophomore Connor Essegian were the first subs, entering the lineup less than four minutes into the game.

Junior forward Carter Gilmore was the next sub. He was followed by freshman guard John Blackwell, junior guard Isaac Lindsey and junior forward Markus Ilver.

Eight players played at least 10 minutes in the half.

Gard eventually used all 17 available players. Nine players finished with at least 11 minutes, led by Klesmit with 21.

Essegian hit 3 of 9 three-pointers and added 11 points. Crowl added 11 points and six rebounds.

Hepburn (six) and Klemsit (four) combined for 10 assists.

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr handles the ball against UW-Stevens Point in an exhibition game Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Badgers show they want to get out and run

With Hepburn and Klesmit distributing, UW showed it will push the pace when it can this season.

The Badgers scored 16 points off the fast break in the opening half and finished with 22.

Badgers efficient on free throws but chilly from three-point range

Five players made free throws in the opening half and UW finished 9 of 10 from the line.

The Badgers finished the game 14 of 21.

Three-point shooting was another matter.

Storr hit 2 of 2 three-pointers in the opening half and Winter hit 1 of 2 attempts. UW finished the half just 3 of 12 from three-point range, however.

UW warmed after halftime from three-point range and finished 9 of 24 from beyond the arc.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin men's basketball depth, versatility on display in exhibition