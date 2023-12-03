Wisconsin is set to play LSU and standout QB Jayden Daniels in the ReliaQuest Bowl

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his players are heading to Tampa – to face a team from the powerful SEC.

Wisconsin officials on Sunday accepted an invitation to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl), set for 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The Badgers (7-5) are set to face LSU (9-3), which is led by Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels, arguably the top quarterback in the nation.

UW faced Daniels in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl when Daniels played for Arizona State.

Daniels completed 11 of 21 passes for 159 yards and rushed 19 times for 40 yards but was sacked five times and threw one interception in UW's 20-14 victory.

Daniels this season was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week five times. He leads the nation in total offense (412.2 ypg), passing touchdowns (40), touchdowns responsible for (50) and rushing yards for a quarterback (1,134).

He has completed 236 of 327 passes (72.1%) for 3,812 yards. He has 40 touchdown passes and only four interceptions and TDs and only four interceptions and leads the nation in pass efficiency with a 208.0 rating. He is No. 3 in the nation total passing yards and passing yards per game (317.7).

Only two SEC players have passed or at least 3,500 yards and rushed for at least 1,000 in a single season. Daniels and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.

Only four other SEC players have accounted for at least 50 touchdowns in a season – Joe Burrow of LSU (63), Tim Tebow of Florida (55), Cam Newton of Auburn (51) and Bryce Young of Alabama (50).

Daniels has been responsible for at least four touchdowns in nine games this season. The highlight came the Tigers' 56-14 victory over Georgia State, when Daniels passed for six touchdowns and ran for two more.

He had at least 400 yards of total offense in Daniels in six games this season. That includes an SEC record 606 yards in at 52-35 victory over Florida. Daniels passed for 372 yards and rushed for 234 in that game, becoming the first player in FBS history to rush for at least 200 yards and pass for at least 350 yards in a game.

Still, it is unclear if Daniels will even play in the game or sit out to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft.

LSU leads the nation in total offense (547.8 ypg) and scoring (46.4 ppg). The Tigers are the only team in the nation to average at least 300 passing yards and at least 200 rushing yards per game.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers heading to Tampa to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl