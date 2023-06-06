Wisconsin set to face Marquette in men's basketball on Dec. 2 at the Kohl Center

MADISON − Chapter 130 in the men’s basketball rivalry featuring Wisconsin and Marquette is set for Dec. 2 at the Kohl Center.

The date was announced Tuesday, though tip time and broadcast information are to be determined.

Ready to rekindle the I-94 Rivalry



Ready to rekindle the I-94 Rivalry

UW has won the past two games between the teams and holds a 70-59 lead in the series, including a 40-18 advantage in Madison.

Led by Johnny Davis (25 points), Brad Davison (20), Chucky Hepburn (15) and Steven Crowl (15), UW rolled to an 89-76 victory in Madison two seasons ago.

The Badgers got 19 points from Hepburn, 15 from Tyler Wahl, 13 from Max Klesmit and 12 from Connor Essegian in an 80-77 overtime victory last season in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn drives for the basket against Marquette last season.

Marquette returns four starters from the team that won the Big East regular-season and tournament titles last season. The Golden Eagles suffered a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished 29-7 overall.

UW failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament but reached the semifinals of the NIT before falling to North Texas, 56-54.

The Badgers finished the season with a 20-15 mark.

They return all five starters from that team and are adding St. John’s transfer AJ Storr, as well as a solid freshman class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin to face Marquette in men's basketball Dec. 2 at Kohl Center