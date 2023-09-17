Wisconsin set a Big Ten Conference record in its 35-14 win over Georgia Southern

The final score of Wisconsin’s 35-14 win over Georgia Southern does not tell the full story of the contest.

The Eagles had the Badgers on their heels, leading 14-7 early in the third quarter despite QB Davis Brin throwing three first-half interceptions. Then, thanks to several more Brin interceptions, Wisconsin finally pulled away late with a 28-point second half.

The offense didn’t five much to be excited about, aside from its rushing success late. The defense, on the other hand, had quite the statistical day:

Six total turnovers (five interceptions, one fumble) and five sacks, but 455 total yards allowed.

Focusing on the positive part of that day, Wisconsin became the first Big Ten team since 2000 to record at least five interceptions and five sacks in the same game.

Here are all five of those interceptions:

The Wisconsin D entered the day with zero turnovers.@BadgerFootball picked off 5️⃣ (!) passes today. Watch all of them ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/aLrZkLVq4s — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

The Badgers now have a lot to clean up before they get set to travel to West Lafayette, Indiana for a Friday night battle with 1-2 Purdue.

