Wisconsin senior defensive lineman enters the transfer portal

Wisconsin senior defensive lineman Tommy Brunner entered the transfer portal earlier today, according to a post on his ‘X’ account.

Brunner joined the Wisconsin program as a transfer in 2021 after starting his career at Northern Illinois. He was originally a two-star outside linebacker recruit in the class of 2019, though made the switch to defensive end upon arriving in Madison.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native did not play in 2021 and saw limited action in 2022 and 2023 as Wisconsin underwent a coaching change and a seismic shift throughout the program.

His younger brother Joe Brunner was a four-star offensive tackle recruit in the Badgers’ class of 2022, who now may battle for a starting job entering 2024.

