Wisconsin sends out two new class of 2023 offers

The Wisconsin football program looked to the future over the past few days, sending out two new offers in the class of 2023.

The first went to Kaden Feagin, a three-star athlete and Illinois native.

Feagin is 247Sports’ No. 32 athlete in the class and No. 5 player from the state of Illinois.

Other notable schools on his offer sheet include Illinois, Iowa, Notre Dame and Purdue.

The second offer Wisconsin sent out went to Dylan Edwards, a three-star running back and one of Kansas’ best players in the class.

Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Wisconsin‼️#B1G pic.twitter.com/EPM7lrgBO4 — Dylan Edwards (@dylan_edwards02) August 13, 2021

Edwards is 247Sports’ No. 12 running back in the class and No. 4 recruit form Kansas. He is also being pursued by Arizona State, Kansas, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kentucky and others.

Wisconsin is now up to 41 offers early in the class of 2023 cycle, understandably without anybody committed to the program.

