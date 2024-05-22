Wisconsin secures official visit with top 2025 CB target Charles Bell

Wisconsin class of 2025 cornerback target Charles Bell will officially visit the Badgers the weekend of June 14.

The program offered Bell back on March 14. The Oakdale, Connecticut native is currently a three-star recruit.

247Sports’ composite ranking has the cornerback as the No. 964 player in the class of 2025, No. 80 player at his position and No. 11 recruit from the state of Connecticut. The rising senior has received 17 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Notre Dame, Rutgers, Penn State, Minnesota, Tennessee, Temple, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete represents St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Connecticut.

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 17 in the nation at this stage in the proccess. The class currently has one cornerback committed: Jaimier Scott from Cincinnati, OH.

Both On3 and Rivals have Rutgers as Bell’s most likely destination, but the corner still has ample time to decide where he will play college football.

