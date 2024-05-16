Wisconsin secures official visit for three-star class of 2025 athlete

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target ATH Corey Costner will officially visit the Badgers from June 14-16.

Per 247sports’ composite rankings, Costner is the nation’s No. 28 athlete, No. 13 recruit from Maryland and No. 484 overall recruit in the class of 2025. The Perry Hall, Maryland native is a rising senior in high school, so he has one more year of high school football before he can don a collegiate uniform.

The 6’1,” 185-pound athlete was featured on offense, defense and special teams for Perry Hall High School during his junior campaign.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star in January 2024. In total, Costner has received 16 offers. The most notable include from Penn State, Notre Dame, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, Wisconsin and Boston College.

Despite the laundry list of offers, Costner has only scheduled an official visit with Wisconsin for this June.

With experience at strong safety and wide receiver, Costner’s size and speed allow him to play multiple positions. Whether it be tracking a defender down in the open field or making a play on a jump ball, his versatile ability could play dividends for UW’s program.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with 10 players committed. The program is set for a busy few months of recruiting visits.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire