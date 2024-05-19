Wisconsin secures official visit with three-star class of 2025 edge rusher

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target edge Nicolas Clayton will officially visit the Badgers from June 7-9.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Clayton is the nation’s No. 65 edge rusher in the class of 2025, No. 118 recruit from Florida and No. 868 overall player in the class. The Gainesville, Florida native is a rising senior and represents F. W. Buchholz High School.

The 6’5,” 205-pound edge also competes in track and field. As a sophomore, Clayton posted ed a 40-2 effort in the triple jump and a 18-9.25 effort in the long jump, per 247Sports.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star recruit in April 2024. In total, Clayton has received 26 offers. The most notable include from USC, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Nebraska, UCF and Wisconsin.

Clayton has also official visits scheduled with USF, Duke, Illinois and Wisconsin for June.

247Sports has yet to release a crystal ball prediction for where Clayton will land. On3’s recruiting prediction machine has UCF with the highest odds to land the popular edge rusher.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed. Despite Clayton’s popularity, the official visit is certainly a positive sign for a program looking to bolster its front line.

