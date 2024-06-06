Wisconsin secures official visit with 2025 CB Jahmare Washington

Wisconsin class of 2025 CB target Jahmare Washington will officially visit the program the weekend of June 7.

He joins a busy official visit weekend for the Badgers, the program’s second this month.

Washington became the eleventh 2025 target to schedule an official visit to the Badgers this coming weekend, and joined Jojo Scott, Grant Dean, Remington Moss and Eugene Hilton Jr. as the fifth such player with experience at either WR or DB in this cycle.

As a cornerback, 247Sports ranks Washington as the No. 22 recruit in Illinois and No. 81 recruit at his position for the class of 2025. On3 also lists Washington as a wide receiver while Rivals has the 2025 prospect as an athlete for his class.

The Badgers offered the three-star recruit on February 4. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound corner is a rising senior representing Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Illinois.

Despite receiving offers from 18 schools, including from Michigan State, UNLV, Western Michigan, Kansas State, Iowa State and Wyoming, Washington has yet to plan another official visit for this summer.

Rivals’ FutureCast projects Washington to land at Illinois, but On3’s recruiting prediction machine has UW as a heavy favorite to land the versatile playmaker.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 13 players committed. The Badgers did secure commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell over the weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison beginning May 31.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire