Wisconsin secures official visit for 2025 WR target

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target WR Kamren Flowers will officially visit the program from June 14-16.

Flowers is 247Sports’ No. 41 player among wide receivers in the class of 2025 and No. 8 overall recruit from his home state of Ohio. The West Bloomfield, Michigan native is a junior in high school, so he has two years before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star recruit on March 16. 2023. In total, the 5’11,” 170-pound receiver has received 25 offers. The most notable include from Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Kansas and Iowa State.

Despite the laundry list of offers, Flowers has only scheduled an official visit to Wisconsin for this June so far.

Flowers provides some lethal speed with experience as a talented multi-sport athlete in football and track. As a sprinter, he registered nearly double-digit sub-11.00-second 100-meter times as a sophomore. His fastest dash was a 10.78.

Flowers also notched a 21.72-second 200-meter and anchored Michigan D-I regional champion 4×100 and 4×200 relays per 247Sports.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 10 total commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire