Wisconsin secures official visit with 2025 DL target

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target DL Drayden Pavey will officially visit the program on June 14-15, per his Instagram.

Pavey is 247Sports’ No. 81 player among defensive linemen in the class of 2025 and No. 41 recruit from his home state of Ohio. The Cincinnati, Ohio native is a junior in high school, so he has two years before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Wisconsin became the latest Division I program to extend an offer to the three-star, doing so on Monday. In total, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound defender has received 19 offers. The most notable include Pittsburgh, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Pavey also has visits scheduled with Purdue, Vanderbilt and Indiana this June.

With experience on both the offensive and defensive line at Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School, Pavey could become the first defensive lineman to commit to Luke Fickell’s program from the class of 2025.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 21 in the nation with eight total commitments.

