Wisconsin season ticket prices are going up for the first time in six years

Wisconsin football season ticket prices, along with what feels like everything else in the world, are going up in price. For the first time since 2018, Badger football tickets will see an increase.

Last week, the Wisconsin Athletic Board voted to approve a raise of $21 to the price which brings season tickets for 2024 to starting at $399. Certain tickets also come with a mandatory donation to the athletic department along with your season ticket purchase.

Students will also feel the increase, as a student football season ticket will go up to $199, a ten dollar increase from the previous year.

Wisconsin fans get seven games that feature quality opponents including Alabama and Oregon at Camp Randall in 2024.

