Wisconsin to host top 2025 CB target, SMU commit Zay Gentry on official visit

Wisconsin will host top class of 2025 CB target Zay Gentry on an official visit this weekend, the cornerback recently confirmed on X. He is part of a jam-packed official visit weekend for the Badgers as their June recruiting push begins.

The three-star cornerback has been one of Wisconsin’s top targets in the class of 2025. Gentry will still visit the Badgers despite his recent commitment to SMU on May 19.

Gentry chose the Mustangs over finalists of Missouri, Wisconsin, Baylor and Oklahoma State. He reportedly has two official visits scheduled: this weekend to Wisconsin and June 14 to Baylor.

The McKinney, Texas native is 247Sports’ No. 512 player in the class of 2025, No. 45 cornerback and No. 87 recruit from the state of Texas. The service’s only crystal ball prediction for his destination is from February 20, 2024 and correctly picked SMU.

Wisconsin will look to flip Gentry’s commitment and add him to their growing class of 2025.

The Badgers group ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed entering June.

