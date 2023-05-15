Wisconsin safety John Torchio participated in an NFL minicamp over the weekend

Wisconsin safety John Torchio not only earned his master’s degree this week, but also participated in the Tennessee Titans minicamp over the weekend.

Torchio was one of 21 players invited to take part on a tryout basis, as he plans to pursue an NFL career after recently earning his Badger master’s degree.

Torchio is a California native who had five interceptions in the 2022 season. He had career-high numbers not only in interceptions, but in total tackles (54) and passes defended (6) during a breakout campaign in 2022. Here is a look at the complete list of players that Torchio went up against over the weekend:

CB Eric Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette

CB Chandler Jones, Louisville

CB Armani Marsh, Washington State

CB Bentlee Sanders, Nevada

S John Torchio, Wisconsin

S Maxwell Worship, Vanderbilt

CB LJ Davis, Northern Arizona

RB Allen Smith, Brown

CB Olaijah Griffin, USC — Titans247 (@NFL_Titans247) May 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire