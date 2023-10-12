Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler breaks down the test of defending Iowa tight ends

MADISON – Hunter Wohler knows the assignment.

“We have to find Erick All,” Wisconsin’s junior safety said. “We have to find their other tight ends and be sound in that area and not fall asleep. That is going to be a big part of the game, finding them (and) make everyone else beat us.”

In preparing for the 97th installment of the Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry, the Badgers have been faced with their most unique scout of the season thus far. They’ve faced teams that attack with the run game, try to spread them out or move the ball with short, quick throws.

No one arguably does a better job of playing through the tight end than the Hawkeyes, who have had 12 players at the position drafted into the NFL since Kirk Ferentz took over the program in 1999.

Erick All could be next.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound graduate transfer from Michigan leads the Hawkeyes in catches (19) and receiving yards (280 yards) and three touchdowns. The position group has accounted for 53% of the team’s receptions.

Iowa incorporates tight ends in a variety of ways

Given Wohler often lines up at linebacker depth in addition to the traditional safety alignment, it’s safe to assume he’ll be in the thick of containing that aspect of the Hawkeyes' play.

The past two years tight end Sam LaPorta led Iowa in receptions in the battle for the Heartland Trophy. All fits the Iowa mold at the position, which is esentially a big target who moves well and is a good route runner.

“What Iowa does so well is they use them in so many different ways, whether that’s screens, whether that throwing them deep, little crunch blocks, sending them out to the flat,” Wohler said. “They do a great job of utilizing them in as many ways as possible.”

All’s stock has climbed due to injuries.

Junior Luke Lachey, who started the season at the top of the depth chart, broke his leg in Week 3 and is done for the year. All’s value has also increased since former Badger Deacon Hill took over as the starting quarterback after Cade McNamara suffered a season-ending knee injury against Michigan State. All has been Hill’s favorite target and has caught nine passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns the past two weeks.

Wohler expects a physical contest at Camp Randall

“If you look at them their big plays have been made by their tight ends Erick All and Lachey, who obviously is no longer in there, and their ability to pound the football,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “In some ways they’re getting back to, the last few weeks, being what Iowa has been and what has made them really good."

The good news for Wisconsin is its first rivarly game of the season comes as it is gaining footing defensively. The Badgers forced three turnoves in the Big Ten opener at Purdue on Sept. 22 and last week cleaned up its tackling in a win over Rutgers that was the unit’s best performance of the season.

Wohler has been the unit’s anchor. His 50 tackles are twice as many as anyone else.

“This game is and always will be a physical matchup,” he said of the rivalry. “That’s who these two programs have been for the last 20, 30 years and that is what both programs pride themselves on. When we get to this week every year we know it’s going to be physical, we know it’s going to be hard-nosed.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Hunter Wohler on test of facing Iowa Erick All, tight ends