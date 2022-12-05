A Wisconsin safety enters the transfer portal

Another Badger is officially in the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit Titus Toler announced his decision to transfer via Twitter on Monday morning.

The California native joins a lengthy list of Badgers now in the portal, including starting quarterback Graham Mertz. The junior safety had this to say in his goodbye message:

I would like to start off by thanking all of my coaches, trainers, and the program as a whole for shaping who I am as a player as well as a person. I would specifically like to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Leonhard, and the whole strength staff for always pushing me to be better on and off the field. I would especially like to thank my teammates who have supported me through all of the ups and downs and have shown me what it means to be a part of a true brotherhood and family. With all of this being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”

