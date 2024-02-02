Wisconsin’s new safeties coach & co-DC was arguably the worst defensive coordinator in the nation

Wisconsin hired former USC and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to be its new safeties coach last week, and also gave him the tag of co-defensive coordinator. The move directly follows former safeties coach Colin Hitschler taking the same job under Kalen DeBoer’s new staff at Alabama.

Grinch has previously worked as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Washington State (2015-2017), as co-DC and safeties coach at Ohio State (2018), as DC and safeties coach under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma (2019-2021) and in the same position once Riley left for USC (2022-2023).

On one hand, the top assistant was recently fired from USC midway through the 2023 season as the Trojans were on pace to have one of the nation’s worst defenses. On the other hand, he is a four-time nominee for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach.

So, a necessary disclaimer: Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell hired Grinch to be an assistant coach and not the defensive coordinator, meaning he should be judged more for his solid track record of coaching players in the secondary.

In all, it’s a fine hire. It shouldn’t be significant enough to make or break the Fickell era at Wisconsin.

However, editorializing for a second, I still find it hard to look past Grinch being one of the sport’s worst defensive coordinators over the last half-decade — bad enough that the aftermath of his firing is making Lincoln Riley finally care about the defensive side of the football. It is a hire I would not have made, just given the recent history of his teams — plus giving him the co-DC tag puts him too close to the defense for my liking.

Want context? I’ve ranked Grinch’s last five defenses (three at Oklahoma, two at USC) from actually good, to pretty bad, to worst in the nation:

2020 (Oklahoma)

OU’s DaShaun White (23) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the Sooners’ 53-45 win in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. Credit: Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Total Defense: No. 29 (350.8 yards per game)

Yards-Per-Play: No. 28 (5.2)

Scoring Defense: No. 29 (21.7)

Final SP+ Rank: No. 15

This was Grinch’s one good defense — but 38, 37 and 45-point outings against Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas respectively derailed the season early.

2019 (Oklahoma)

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fumbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) during the second half of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense: No. 38 (357.1 yards per game)

Yards-Per-Play: No. 63 (5.6)

Scoring Defense: No. 64 (27.3)

Final SP+ Rank: No. 58

This Oklahoma team made it to the College Football Playoff with a middle-of-the-road defensive unit. LSU did put up 63 in that game, but nobody stopped LSU that season.

2021 (Oklahoma)

Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood (11) tries to get to Texas’s Casey Thompson (11) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Total Defense: No. 76 (391.5 yards per game)

Yards-Per-Play: No. 84 (5.8)

Scoring Defense: No. 59 (25.8)

Final SP+ Rank: No. 58

The SP+ rankings are a bit weighted thanks to the Sooners and Trojans’ terrific recruiting history. The rest of the numbers trend further in the wrong direction. This unit was also a bottom-20 pass defense with 261.8 passing yards per game allowed.

2022 (USC)

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) is pressured by Southern California Trojans linebacker Shane Lee (53) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense: No. 106 (423.9 yards per game)

Yards-Per-Play: No. 123 (6.5)

Scoring Defense: No. 93 (29.2)

Final SP+ Rank: No. 87

This is where things took a turn. A Caleb Williams Heisman season was wasted, in a way, with a bottom-30 defense.

2023 (USC) -- was fired midway through the year

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reacts against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Defense: No. 119 (432.8 yards per game)

Yards-Per-Play: No. 101 (6.1)

Scoring Defense: No. 121 (34.4)

Final SP+ Rank: No. 105

Not good.

