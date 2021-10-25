Wisconsin at Rutgers start time announced by the Big Ten

This afternoon, the Big Ten released another start time for Wisconsin football. After taking on Iowa this week, the Badgers travel to Rutgers for a November 6 Big Ten matchup in New Jersey.

Wisconsin and Rutgers is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Big Ten also announced that Illinois at Minnesota would begin at 11 a.m. CT, but have yet to announce start times for any other Big Ten contest on November 6.

Wisconsin and Rutgers is set to be televised on the Big Ten Network, and the Badgers will hope to be in the Big Ten West drivers seat come next Saturday. Start times for Wisconsin’s final three games have yet to be announced by the conference.