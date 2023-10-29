Wisconsin running back depth chart following Braelon Allen injury in game vs. Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers running back position is being severely tested in 2023.

The Badgers have already lost fifth-year senior Chez Mellusi to a season-ending broken leg and now top running back Braelon Allen is injured.

Allen left Wisconsin's 24-10 loss to Ohio State on Saturday with a right leg injury. He was in street clothes in the second half after suffering the injury late in the second quarter.

Who is behind Allen on the Wisconsin running back depth chart?

Here's a look at the running backs who would be called to fill in if Allen misses any more time, starting with next week's game against Indiana.

Wisconsin Badgers running back depth chart after Braelon Allen

Jackson Acker finds a seam in the Ohio State defense during the third quarter on Saturday. Acker stepped in for Braelon Allen, who was injured in the second quarter and didn't return.

Acker stepped into the lead back role on Saturday after Allen's departure. He finished with 34 yards on nine carries and had a few solid runs. He also caught four passes for 20 yards.

Acker has moved up the running back depth chart this season due to injuries. In the first game after Mellusi's injury, Acker, a redshirt sophomore, had his best game of his career. He had 13 carries for 65 yards. His career total before that game was 65 yards.

After that breakout game, however, Acker's production dipped mightily as he had a combined five carries for 15 yards in the next two contests.

He didn't have any carries his redshirt freshman season in 2022 playing behind Mellusi and Allen, but played in 12 games and caught five passes for 73 yards and a TD.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound back, appeared in two games in 2021, which turned into a redshirt year, and finished with six rushes for 34 yards and a TD. He's a former Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team all-state player for Verona High School. Acker was also a star track and field athlete in high school, winning state titles in discus and shot put his senior year.

Cade Yacamelli was a star high school running back for Penn-Trafford in Trafford, Pennsylvania.

Cade Yacamelli

After Acker, the experience level drops substantially.

Next up is Cade Yacamelli, a redshirt freshman from Trafford, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot, 213-pound back had his first carry of his career in Saturday's game against the Buckeyes.

He was stuffed for a 4-yard loss on the Badgers' first play of their third drive in the third quarter, a possession that ended with a punt.

He did not appear in a game in 2022.

Yacamelli had a season to remember his senior year at Penn-Trafford High School. He not only was a Mr. Pennsylvania football finalist and earned first-team all-state honors in 2021 but he starred on a state title team. He holds single-season records at the school for most touchdowns, points and rushing touchdowns.

Wisconsin running back Nate White protects the ball as he goes through a drill during practice on Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Nate White is a special athlete.

The 5-foot-11 freshman from Rufus King was a second-team all-state honoree in 2022 after rushing for 1,345 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He was the conference's offensive player of the year.

White then finished his high school career on the track last spring with a state runner-up performance in the Division 1 long jump.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football running back depth chart after Braelon Allen injury