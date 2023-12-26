Wisconsin DE Rodas Johnson delivers message to Badger nation as he enters the portal

A player who was a mainstay on the Wisconsin defense is now in the transfer portal. Badger defensive end Rodas Johnson has officially announced he will be entering the portal with a year of eligibility remaining.

Johnson was a key piece of the Wisconsin defense over the past couple of seasons and had 50 tackles and 2.5 sacks throughout 34 games as a Badger.

He was originally recruited by Paul Chryst and Joe Rudolph under the previous Wisconsin regime, and thanked those coaches in his farewell post on X yesterday. Here is a look at Johnson’s goodbye to Madison as he embarks on the final year of his college football journey:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire