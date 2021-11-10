Wisconsin rises in latest College Football Playoff Top 25

Wisconsin extended its win streak to five with its 52-3 triumph over Rutgers last weekend. The result moved Wisconsin to 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in Big Ten play, though also importantly sent a message that the team is seeming to peak at the right time.

The Badgers were slotted at No. 21 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking last week, the second-highest of any 3-loss team behind only No. 17 Mississippi State.

Well, here are all of the teams ranked in front of Wisconsin that lost last weekend: No. 3 Michigan State, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 12 Baylor, No. 13 Auburn, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 18 Kentucky and No. 20 Minnesota.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 10 — Lookout for Wisconsin

It was safe to assume that those results paired with Wisconsin’s dominant victory would lead to a rise for the Badgers in the second CFP Top 25.

That’s exactly what took place. Here is the complete College Football Playoff Top 25, as released earlier tonight:

Arkansas (6-3)

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) and wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) after scoring a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Utah (6-3)

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA (9-0)

UTEP takes on UTSA at the Sun Bowl in a college football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in El Paso, Texas.

Utepv Utsa Fb 11 06 2021 Gabyvelasquez 29

San Diego State (8-1)

Story continues

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback William Haskell (3) scores on a seven yard touchdown run against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh (7-2)

Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips (25) misses tackling Pitt running back Vincent Davis (22) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa (7-2)

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue (6-3)

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) runs the ball into the end zone to score after recovering the fumble during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin (6-3)

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (6-3)

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State (7-2)

Nov 6, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) takes a short pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss (7-2)

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee after a call during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

BYU (8-2)

Nov 6, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) celebrates their victory against the Idaho State Bengals with his teammates at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (7-2)

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest (8-1)

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) and Rondell Bothroyd (40) and linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (5) react after sacking North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) (not pictured) in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (7-2)

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (8-1)

Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (8-1)

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) passes during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (9-0)

Oklahoma’s Justin Broiles (25) celebrates an interception with teammates Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) and Pat Fields (10). Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State (8-1)

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball while Michigan State Spartans defensive back Zach Denha (32) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (8-1)

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hands off the ball to running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati (9-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks onto the field after Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, fumbled in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

Ohio State (8-1)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

Oregon (8-1)

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players fans pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (8-1)

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (9-0)

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during Georgia’s 43-6 home win over Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Credit: Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

1

1

1

1

1

1