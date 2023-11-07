Wisconsin rises in the KenPom Ratings after 105-76 win over Arkansas State

With a new season of college basketball comes a daily opportunity to see how the analytics community views the Badgers.

Greg Gard’s promising 2023-24 team entered the season ranked No. 20 in the metric, good for the No. 4 slot in the Big Ten behind Purdue, Michigan State and Illinois.

The 105-76 season-opening win over Arkansas State turned some heads, while a few high-profile teams including Michigan State dropped their season openers.

The win for Wisconsin moved the team up to No. 17 in the ranking, with the No. 20 offense and No. 14 defense. The Badgers are now the second-highest-ranked Big Ten team behind only Purdue at No. 1.

Gard’s team is back in action Friday night against No. 9-ranked Tennessee, and KenPom’s No. 8 team. It’s a massive game to kick off the season.

