Wisconsin rises in ESPN SP+ after its win over Rutgers

Wisconsin took care of business on Saturday with a 23-14 win over Rutgers. The Badgers improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play, positioned perfectly entering the meat of its conference schedule

The win was not perfect, as offensive inconsistency and snap issues were still prevalent. But the team looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten West. Next Saturday’s showdown with 5-1 Iowa could very well decide the division.

ESPN SP+ agrees with that sentiment. Wisconsin rose two spots upto No. 23 in the ranking, with the No. 38 offense and No. 13 defense. It is the highest-ranked Big Ten West team, with Iowa next at No. 41.

UPDATED SP+ RANKINGS * THAT'S more like it, Dawgs

* Louisville up, Miami down (duh)

* This ACC race could be something else

* USC still 9th somehow

* SEC winning the Least Dead Weight competition

* Penn State: No. 1 in Resume SP+https://t.co/77son5XYmY — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 8, 2023

Wisconsin and Iowa will take the field on Saturday at 3 p.m. central at Camp Randall Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire