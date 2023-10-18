Wisconsin will need to reverse one stat from its 2022 loss to Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers travel to Champaign, Illinois this Saturday as they continue their Big Ten slate with a battle with Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

You probably don’t need me to tell you the Badgers lose to the Illini in Madison last year. It became the game that got long-time head coach Paul Chryst fired, which led to the eventual hiring of Luke Fickell.

Nothing went right on that Saturday. Illinois won 34-10 as the Badgers turned the ball over three times, rushed for only two yards, were outgained by nearly 100 yards and went 4/17 on third and fourth down.

Wisconsin reversing that second statistic will be paramount on Saturday. Two rushing yards is unacceptable for any football team, let alone one like Wisconsin.

The team also will enter the contest without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai, as redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke is set to start under center for the foreseeable future. The run game will need to work, and work really well.

Braelon Allen has gotten at least one carry in 29 games with the #Badgers. He has rushed for 3,069 yards. His lowest single-game output came last season…vs. Illinois. Eight carries, 2 yards. Think he wants the ball Saturday? — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 18, 2023

Braelon Allen needs a big day Saturday against a susceptible Illinois defense. This Illini team isn’t nearly as talented as last year’s. After last week’s deflating loss to Iowa, Wisconsin needs a get-right game in the worst way.

